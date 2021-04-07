Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Invests $7.99 Million in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 59,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,990,000. The Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.1% of Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,345,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,500,525,000 after buying an additional 1,964,987 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $3,679,005,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,571,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,453 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,482,000 after purchasing an additional 85,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,812,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,736,000 after purchasing an additional 611,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,372,902. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.39. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $111.25 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $336.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Independent Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.53.

In other news, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $399,068.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 629,838 shares of company stock valued at $81,120,667. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

