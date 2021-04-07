Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Makes New Investment in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $3,526,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 929,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $232,565,000 after acquiring an additional 9,615 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 46,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,181,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $796,105,000 after acquiring an additional 572,178 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 330,853 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $82,786,000 after acquiring an additional 30,216 shares during the period. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BDX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.08.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $243.66. The stock had a trading volume of 6,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,771. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $243.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.54. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $219.50 and a 12-month high of $284.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $70.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

