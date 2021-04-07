Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Purchases 300 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 197.3% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 122.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price target on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,383.04.

Shares of NYSE AZO traded down $10.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,421.84. 1,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,836. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $874.30 and a 1 year high of $1,446.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,277.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,199.92. The company has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,250.38, for a total transaction of $842,756.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,445,439.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total transaction of $4,306,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,389 shares in the company, valued at $4,560,407.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,477 shares of company stock worth $38,615,664. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

