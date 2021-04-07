Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Purchases 3,000 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 0.8% of Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,983,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,814,000 after buying an additional 3,396,536 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,066,514,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,927,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,678 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,188,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,672 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,503,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,593,000 after buying an additional 731,839 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.40.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $143.50. 60,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,747,445. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.53 and a 12-month high of $148.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.51. The company has a market cap of $198.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

