Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Purchases 30,000 Shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 30.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands owned about 0.06% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $3,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HTA. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the 4th quarter valued at $74,122,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,024,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,906,000 after buying an additional 2,439,001 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 4th quarter worth $57,198,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,630,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 173.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,543,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,511,000 after purchasing an additional 978,753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Trust of America stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.24. 5,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,665,900. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.10. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.64 and a fifty-two week high of $29.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.13 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $187.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.10 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HTA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Scotiabank started coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Trust of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.64.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

