Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Purchases 31,000 Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands owned about 0.25% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $3,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILPT stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $23.73. 2,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.39. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $15.09 and a 12 month high of $24.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.61 and a 200 day moving average of $22.14.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 20.82%. Sell-side analysts predict that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

