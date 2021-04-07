Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Purchases 7,000 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its position in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Baxter International were worth $3,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Baxter International by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 604 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAX stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $84.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,808,149. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. Baxter International Inc. has a one year low of $74.79 and a one year high of $95.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.61%.

Several brokerages have commented on BAX. UBS Group downgraded Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Baxter International from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Baxter International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.87.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

