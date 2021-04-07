Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Purchases New Shares in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,569,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 435.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 214 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.74. 5,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,221,228. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.42 and a 12-month high of $179.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $170.07 and its 200-day moving average is $152.04.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.53%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TROW shares. Barclays boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $134.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.50.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 472,138 shares in the company, valued at $83,450,391.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total value of $1,564,020.00. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.