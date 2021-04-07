Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Raises Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 63.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Equinix accounts for approximately 0.9% of Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Equinix were worth $7,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 43 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $819.30.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 59 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.64, for a total transaction of $42,694.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 4,947 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.77, for a total transaction of $3,545,861.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,533,757.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,722 shares of company stock worth $18,731,932. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EQIX stock traded down $5.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $683.38. 2,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,013. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $586.73 and a 12 month high of $839.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $659.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $717.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.02 billion, a PE ratio of 135.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.96). Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 50.33%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

