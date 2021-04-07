Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Reduces Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands decreased its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,600 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Ventas were worth $5,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Ventas in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ventas alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VTR traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $54.45. 17,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,190,039. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.38 and a 52 week high of $58.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.38. The company has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of 49.60, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $850,475.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 735,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,610,685.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $280,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,591 shares in the company, valued at $7,699,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,086 shares of company stock worth $3,073,810 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on VTR shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Ventas from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.21.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

See Also: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.