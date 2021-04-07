Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Sells 1,000 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands cut its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $4,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hexavest Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IDXX traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $491.98. 1,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,882. The company has a fifty day moving average of $504.04 and a 200 day moving average of $469.01. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.98 and a twelve month high of $573.99. The company has a market capitalization of $42.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on IDXX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $479.33.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 3,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.20, for a total transaction of $1,639,357.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,426,719.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.21, for a total value of $7,450,028.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,578,628.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,143 shares of company stock worth $17,729,819. Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

