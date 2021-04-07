Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Sells 528,788 Shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lessened its holdings in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 82.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 528,788 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in VEREIT were worth $4,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in VEREIT during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in VEREIT during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in VEREIT during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the 4th quarter worth $118,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Capital One Financial upgraded VEREIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on VEREIT in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut VEREIT from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.54.

VEREIT stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,429. VEREIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $40.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.462 dividend. This is a boost from VEREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. VEREIT’s payout ratio is currently 53.31%.

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

