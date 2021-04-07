Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Sells 8,300 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lessened its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the quarter. Simon Property Group comprises about 1.0% of Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $7,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPG. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 137.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 257.5% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 88.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

NYSE:SPG traded down $0.92 on Wednesday, hitting $115.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,870,464. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $47.25 and a one year high of $121.92.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 43.19%.

SPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup started coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.50.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.