Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Takes $5.26 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 75,000 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,263,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.99. 230,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,726,059. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.31 and its 200-day moving average is $62.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $213.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $50.71 and a 52 week high of $74.89.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. Oracle’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $76,256,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,218,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,114,835.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,763,000 shares of company stock valued at $251,378,960. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $65.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.04.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.