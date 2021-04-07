Pensionfund Sabic Acquires New Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 44,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,698,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.5% of Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,022,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,540,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $828,000. Rollins Financial bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,982,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $172.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.89.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.68. The stock had a trading volume of 231,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,474,974. The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.79 and its 200 day moving average is $126.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $82.40 and a 12-month high of $161.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $468.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

