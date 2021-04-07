Pensionfund Sabic Decreases Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Pensionfund Sabic lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 0.9% of Pensionfund Sabic’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Security Asset Management boosted its position in Pfizer by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 28,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 16,056 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,378,000 after purchasing an additional 15,071 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 104,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 7,405 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,040,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $222,341,000 after purchasing an additional 924,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 119,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 30,750 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.47.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.00. The stock had a trading volume of 267,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,722,203. The company has a market capitalization of $200.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.61 and a 1 year high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

