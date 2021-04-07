Pensionfund Sabic Decreases Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Pensionfund Sabic reduced its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,327,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,833,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,843,000 after acquiring an additional 559,462 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,414,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,520,000 after acquiring an additional 30,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.93. The stock had a trading volume of 8,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,728,369. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.19 and its 200 day moving average is $51.83. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $33.01 and a one year high of $59.12.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $17.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.48 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 45.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

In related news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber acquired 5,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.40 per share, with a total value of $297,548.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,047,178.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $2,421,589.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 215,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,916,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

