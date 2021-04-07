Pensionfund Sabic Has $2.69 Million Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Pensionfund Sabic lessened its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 496.0% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDLZ. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.79.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $58.92. 109,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,185,148. The company has a market capitalization of $83.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.47 and its 200 day moving average is $56.82. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.77 and a 52 week high of $60.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.01%.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 184,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $10,220,889.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $714,191.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $1,449,362.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,806.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock worth $125,594,725. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

