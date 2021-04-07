Pensionfund Sabic Has $2.94 Million Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Pensionfund Sabic cut its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,675 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,103 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Intuit by 199.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 233,884 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,295,000 after acquiring an additional 155,721 shares during the last quarter. Paul John Balson raised its position in Intuit by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paul John Balson now owns 1,460 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at about $1,065,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $760,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Intuit from $458.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.05.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total transaction of $148,286.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,030.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $402.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $110.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $391.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $364.97. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $239.02 and a fifty-two week high of $423.74.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

