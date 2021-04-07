Pensionfund Sabic Has $3.27 Million Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Pensionfund Sabic reduced its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $1,594,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $985,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Lam Research by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 89,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LRCX. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Lam Research from $670.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $502.50.

Shares of LRCX stock traded up $10.92 on Wednesday, hitting $663.40. 27,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,727,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $229.69 and a one year high of $666.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $568.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $476.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

