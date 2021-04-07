Pensionfund Sabic Has $3.36 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Pensionfund Sabic reduced its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and comprises 0.8% of Pensionfund Sabic’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,094,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082,728 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,463,293,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,124,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,108,000 after acquiring an additional 302,296 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,037,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,580,000 after acquiring an additional 359,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,575,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,504,000 after purchasing an additional 110,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.16. The stock had a trading volume of 18,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,388,651. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $196.17 and its 200 day moving average is $171.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $218.00. The stock has a market cap of $174.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.88.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total value of $40,807,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,003,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,590,097,644.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 555,284 shares of company stock valued at $106,132,302. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

