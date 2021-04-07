Pensionfund Sabic Has $5.59 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Pensionfund Sabic decreased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,400 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 1.3% of Pensionfund Sabic’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SWS Partners lifted its position in shares of Visa by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 1,326 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,061 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $2,556,000. Rollins Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Visa from $233.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.42.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 93,093 shares of company stock valued at $20,418,578 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of V traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $220.13. 66,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,136,607. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.15 and a 1 year high of $228.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $214.35 and its 200-day moving average is $207.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

