Pensionfund Sabic Invests $3.07 Million in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Pensionfund Sabic bought a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,070,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in Altria Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 34.2% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 18,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Altria Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,741,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 8.4% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 27,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 30,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.90.

Shares of MO traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.29. The stock had a trading volume of 54,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,341,892. The company has a market capitalization of $95.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.71 and its 200 day moving average is $42.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

