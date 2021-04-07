Pensionfund Sabic Invests $5.28 Million in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,282,000. The Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.2% of Pensionfund Sabic’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $2,131,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $10,861,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $774,000. Marks Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $930,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Independent Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.53.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $12,433,045.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 224,749 shares in the company, valued at $29,363,456.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 629,838 shares of company stock worth $81,120,667. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PG traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $136.39. 51,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,372,902. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $111.25 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

