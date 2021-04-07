Pensionfund Sabic Sells 3,000 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Pensionfund Sabic lessened its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Welltower by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.36.

WELL traded up $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.11. 35,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,362,223. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.13 and its 200 day moving average is $63.47. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.08 and a 12 month high of $76.00.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.65%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

