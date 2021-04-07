Pensionfund Sabic Sells 4,000 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Pensionfund Sabic lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 0.9% of Pensionfund Sabic’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc raised its stake in PepsiCo by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.40.

Shares of PEP traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.34. The stock had a trading volume of 54,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,747,445. The firm has a market cap of $197.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.53 and a 52 week high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. As a group, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

