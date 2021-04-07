Pensionfund Sabic Sells 5,000 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Pensionfund Sabic lessened its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 0.9% of Pensionfund Sabic’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SWS Partners increased its stake in AbbVie by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 27,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,236,000 after purchasing an additional 65,084 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $8,264,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $1,133,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $18,475,972.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 450,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,981,046.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $916,668.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,067 shares of company stock valued at $21,511,667 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABBV. Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink raised their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.65.

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,535,478. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.90. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.78 and a 52 week high of $113.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $185.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.17%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Story: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.