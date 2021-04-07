Pensionfund Sabic Sells 5,000 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Pensionfund Sabic reduced its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises 0.8% of Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 198.2% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TXN. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cascend Securities upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Longbow Research raised Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.64.

Shares of TXN stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $193.39. 40,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,893,408. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $105.30 and a 1-year high of $197.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $177.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.63.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $777,170.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,137.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Haren Julie Van sold 23,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $4,028,202.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,036,349.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

