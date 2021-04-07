Pensionfund Sabic Takes $3.37 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,372,000. Philip Morris International comprises about 0.8% of Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

In related news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Edward Jones cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.64.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $88.43. The stock had a trading volume of 29,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,815,666. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.38 and its 200 day moving average is $81.13. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.85 and a twelve month high of $91.25.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.