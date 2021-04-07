Pensionfund Sabic Takes $4.44 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 82,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,437,000. Comcast makes up approximately 1.0% of Pensionfund Sabic’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.67. 204,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,871,314. The company has a market cap of $250.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $58.58.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.94.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

Featured Story: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.