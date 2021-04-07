Pensionfund Sabic Trims Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Pensionfund Sabic cut its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,700 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up 0.8% of Pensionfund Sabic’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,129 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 3,935 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Wedbush started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.70.

MCD stock traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $232.12. The company had a trading volume of 41,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,351,378. The stock has a market cap of $173.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $167.85 and a 12-month high of $232.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.96.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

