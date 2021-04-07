Peony Price Up 4.7% Over Last Week (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Peony has a market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $1,492.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Peony has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Peony token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000321 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00051537 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001661 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000072 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Peony Profile

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 7,353,503 tokens. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

