PEPS Coin (PEPS) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $4,461.00

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. PEPS Coin has a total market cap of $938,718.64 and approximately $4,461.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded up 113% against the dollar. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0212 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003167 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00011152 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004686 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $353.53 or 0.00620637 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 50.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PEPS Coin Profile

PEPS Coin (CRYPTO:PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 60,466,018 coins and its circulating supply is 44,219,941 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

