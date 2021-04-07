PEPS Coin Trading 157.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. PEPS Coin has a market capitalization of $802,947.25 and $12,164.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded 157.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PEPS Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0182 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002927 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00010662 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004799 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.20 or 0.00646094 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 66.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 51.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About PEPS Coin

PEPS Coin (PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 60,459,913 coins and its circulating supply is 44,213,836 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

