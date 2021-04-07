PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Holdings Trimmed by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.40.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.95. The company had a trading volume of 121,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,747,445. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $126.53 and a one year high of $148.77. The company has a market capitalization of $198.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

