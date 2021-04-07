Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Sets New 12-Month High at $64.75

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $64.75 and last traded at $64.48, with a volume of 3753 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.39.

PRFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Perficient from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Perficient from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of Perficient from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perficient presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.19 and its 200 day moving average is $50.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 60.19, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Perficient had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $162.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Perficient’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Perficient in the fourth quarter worth $32,109,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,632 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $14,992,000 after buying an additional 144,477 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 450,197 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $21,452,000 after buying an additional 121,646 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 421,155 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $20,068,000 after buying an additional 115,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,044,166 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $49,755,000 after buying an additional 115,330 shares during the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perficient Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

