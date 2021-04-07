Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Sets New 12-Month High at $64.75

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $64.75 and last traded at $64.48, with a volume of 3753 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.39.
PRFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Perficient from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Perficient from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of Perficient from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perficient presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.33.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.19 and its 200 day moving average is $50.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 60.19, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Perficient in the fourth quarter worth $32,109,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,632 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $14,992,000 after buying an additional 144,477 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 450,197 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $21,452,000 after buying an additional 121,646 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 421,155 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $20,068,000 after buying an additional 115,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,044,166 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $49,755,000 after buying an additional 115,330 shares during the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Perficient Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRFT)
Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.
