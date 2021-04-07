Perlin (PERL) Trading 13.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Perlin (CURRENCY:PERL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. One Perlin coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000361 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Perlin has traded 13.1% higher against the dollar. Perlin has a total market cap of $99.97 million and $38.86 million worth of Perlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00056167 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00022325 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $352.87 or 0.00625055 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.23 or 0.00078347 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

About Perlin

PERL is a coin. Its genesis date was August 20th, 2019. Perlin’s total supply is 1,033,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 490,938,908 coins. The official website for Perlin is perlin.net . Perlin’s official Twitter account is @PerlinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Perlin is /r/perlin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Perlin is medium.com/perlin-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wavelet introduces a novel family of directed-acyclic-graph (DAG)-based consensus protocols. It is designed to alleviate the numerous scalability dilemmas predicated in decentralized ledgers, such as those that utilize either the longest chain rule or some variant of stake delegation or committee election scheme. Wavelet guarantees irreversibility of transactions, and consistent total ordering of transactions without any compromise on safety, performance or liveness; enabling features such as transaction graph pruning and Turing-complete smart contract execution. The safety and liveness of Wavelet are solely dependent on the safety and liveness of any arbitrarily chosen Byzantine fault-tolerant binary consensus protocol executed within the Wavelet framework. Unlike prior works, Wavelet requires minimal configuration of a minuscule set of system parameters to work in a large range of practical network settings where communication is only partially synchronous. “

Perlin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Perlin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Perlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

