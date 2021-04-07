Permission Coin (ASK) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.12 Million

Permission Coin (CURRENCY:ASK) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 7th. Permission Coin has a market capitalization of $19.27 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Permission Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Permission Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Permission Coin has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.36 or 0.00069591 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.99 or 0.00242181 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005439 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $439.91 or 0.00777720 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,818.46 or 1.00450145 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00016384 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 61.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Permission Coin Coin Profile

Permission Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,110,077,464 coins. The Reddit community for Permission Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PermissionIO . Permission Coin’s official Twitter account is @permissionIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Permission Coin is permission.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ASK is a cryptocurrency that enables permission advertising for eCommerce. ASK coins make it easy for the users to securely grant permission and monetize their data across a decentralized eCommerce ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Permission Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Permission Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Permission Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Permission Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

