Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Holdings Raised by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 59.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,023 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camber Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 26.7% during the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,844,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management lifted its stake in Perrigo by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 2,422,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,315,000 after acquiring an additional 267,048 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Perrigo by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,292,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,254,000 after acquiring an additional 190,995 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lifted its stake in Perrigo by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 2,196,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,214,000 after acquiring an additional 6,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Perrigo by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,314,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,781,000 after acquiring an additional 442,920 shares in the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRGO stock opened at $40.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Perrigo Company plc has a fifty-two week low of $38.20 and a fifty-two week high of $58.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -682.55, a PEG ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.07). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 9.78% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.82%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRGO shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Perrigo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

In related news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.29 per share, with a total value of $103,225.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,528.89. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

