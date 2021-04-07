Persimmon (LON:PSN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3,181.00

Shares of Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,181 ($41.56) and last traded at GBX 3,170 ($41.42), with a volume of 177584 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,092 ($40.40).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,180 ($41.55) to GBX 3,340 ($43.64) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,349 ($43.75) price target on shares of Persimmon in a report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group cut Persimmon to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,070 ($40.11) to GBX 2,915 ($38.08) in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,160 ($41.29) target price on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Persimmon from GBX 3,360 ($43.90) to GBX 3,420 ($44.68) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Persimmon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,044.80 ($39.78).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,898.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,714.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 4.85.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a GBX 125 ($1.63) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.61%. This is a boost from Persimmon’s previous dividend of $70.00. Persimmon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.55%.

In other Persimmon news, insider Joanna Place bought 3,408 shares of Persimmon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,933 ($38.32) per share, with a total value of £99,956.64 ($130,593.99). Also, insider Dean K. Finch purchased 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,718 ($35.51) per share, for a total transaction of £50,283 ($65,695.06).

Persimmon Company Profile (LON:PSN)

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

