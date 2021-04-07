Perth Mint Gold Token (PMGT) Trading 2.9% Higher This Week

Perth Mint Gold Token (CURRENCY:PMGT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 7th. Perth Mint Gold Token has a total market capitalization of $1.49 million and $7,315.00 worth of Perth Mint Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Perth Mint Gold Token coin can currently be bought for $1,735.74 or 0.03097802 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Perth Mint Gold Token has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00054987 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00021213 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $344.69 or 0.00615166 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.52 or 0.00077676 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Perth Mint Gold Token Coin Profile

Perth Mint Gold Token is a coin. It was first traded on February 13th, 2020. Perth Mint Gold Token’s total supply is 859 coins. Perth Mint Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @pmgoldtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Perth Mint Gold Token is www.pmgt.io . The Reddit community for Perth Mint Gold Token is https://reddit.com/r/pmgoldtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Perth Mint Gold Token’s official message board is medium.com/pmgt

According to CryptoCompare, “PMGT allows blockchain users to conveniently trade and hold gold stored at The Perth Mint. Digitally manage users entitlements over the physical gold, convert and pick up gold bullion of users' choice or get it delivered globally. “

