Peter Anevski Sells 26,833 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) COO Peter Anevski sold 26,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total transaction of $1,236,464.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 667,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,739,000.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Peter Anevski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Peter Anevski sold 800 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total transaction of $36,952.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Peter Anevski sold 8,999 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $426,822.57.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $1,004,640.00.

On Monday, February 1st, Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total transaction of $1,006,530.00.

Shares of Progyny stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.86. 13,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,206. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 404.64 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.00. Progyny, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.90 and a 52-week high of $53.48.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $100.30 million for the quarter. Progyny had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 7.43%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Progyny by 33.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Progyny by 5.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 4,022 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Progyny by 29.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,000,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,889,000 after buying an additional 451,831 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Progyny during the third quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

PGNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.71.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

