PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,492 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.13% of PetIQ worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PETQ. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in PetIQ during the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 289.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the third quarter valued at about $288,000.

PETQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PetIQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.40.

In other news, Director Ronald Kennedy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total value of $328,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John Newland sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $324,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,844. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,582,235 shares of company stock valued at $55,733,506 in the last ninety days. 24.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PETQ stock opened at $36.18 on Wednesday. PetIQ, Inc. has a one year low of $21.17 and a one year high of $39.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a positive return on equity of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $164.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.48 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. The company offers prescription pet medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars.

