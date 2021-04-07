Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Upgraded to Hold by Societe Generale

Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays downgraded Petrofac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Investec downgraded Petrofac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.75.

OTCMKTS POFCY opened at $0.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $443.81 million, a PE ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.48. Petrofac has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Petrofac Company Profile

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction; Engineering & Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

