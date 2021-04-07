PETROLEO BRASIL/S (NYSE:PBR.A) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.46

PETROLEO BRASIL/S (NYSE:PBR.A)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.46 and traded as high as $8.61. PETROLEO BRASIL/S shares last traded at $8.51, with a volume of 7,537,029 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.04.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.2859 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This is a boost from PETROLEO BRASIL/S’s previous — dividend of $0.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

