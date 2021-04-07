Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Private Asset Management Inc.

Private Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 384,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,573 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 1.9% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $13,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFE. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.5% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 57,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in Pfizer by 32.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 43,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 10,633 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 88.1% in the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 52,863 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its holdings in Pfizer by 20.6% in the third quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 8,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.99. The stock had a trading volume of 370,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,722,203. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.58. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $43.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $200.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.47.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.