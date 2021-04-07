Phala Network (PHA) Hits Market Capitalization of $141.73 Million

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 7th. During the last seven days, Phala Network has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar. Phala Network has a market cap of $141.73 million and $30.03 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phala Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.80 or 0.00001414 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.59 or 0.00056001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00021876 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $355.30 or 0.00629790 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.88 or 0.00079547 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

About Phala Network

Phala Network (PHA) is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 177,634,380 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

