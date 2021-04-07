Phantasma Energy Trading 29.1% Lower This Week (KCAL)

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded 22.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. During the last seven days, Phantasma Energy has traded 29.1% lower against the US dollar. Phantasma Energy has a total market cap of $3.20 million and approximately $60,661.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantasma Energy coin can now be purchased for $0.0696 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00070878 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $152.88 or 0.00271275 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005601 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $437.29 or 0.00775927 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56,522.60 or 1.00294675 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00017214 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 46,023,618 coins. Phantasma Energy’s official message board is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma Energy’s official website is Phantasma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

