Phantasma Energy Trading Down 27.3% This Week (KCAL)

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded 24.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. In the last seven days, Phantasma Energy has traded down 27.3% against the US dollar. Phantasma Energy has a market capitalization of $3.02 million and approximately $45,549.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma Energy coin can currently be bought for about $0.0657 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00070093 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $146.58 or 0.00258493 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005471 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.25 or 0.00751680 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,730.74 or 1.00043539 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00016617 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 61.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000464 BTC.

About Phantasma Energy

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 46,011,167 coins. The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . Phantasma Energy’s official website is Phantasma.io . Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma Energy

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma Energy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma Energy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

