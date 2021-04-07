Phantasma Price Tops $0.70 on Top Exchanges (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 7th. One Phantasma token can currently be purchased for about $0.70 or 0.00001240 BTC on exchanges. Phantasma has a total market cap of $68.91 million and approximately $661,555.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Phantasma has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Phantasma Profile

Phantasma (SOUL) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Phantasma’s total supply is 99,630,094 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,305,094 tokens. The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure, and scalable blockchain solution that allows developers to build decentralized applications (dapps) and facilitate interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. “

Phantasma Token Trading

